﻿
News / Metro

Baoshan students fall in line as civil defense education initiated

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
A civil defense promotion campaign has been launched in north Baoshan District to raise awareness among local university students.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Baoshan students fall in line as civil defense education initiated
Ti Gong

Students inspect civil defense equipment at Shanghai University.

A civil defense promotion campaign has been launched in north Baoshan District to raise awareness among local university students.

More than 1,200 students at the Baoshan campus of Shanghai University attended the first session of the campaign on Friday.

Civil defense, communication and rescue vehicles as well as other military facilities are being displayed at the university along with photo exhibitions about the city's civil defense development.

A civil defense volunteer training base for local universities students has also been unveiled in Baoshan.

The promotion campaign to run through September aims to raise students' awareness in their daily campus lives, including safety education and drills during military exercises, according to the district government.

Other activities, including air-raid drills, training sessions and exhibitions, will be held at the university as part of a citywide campaign to promote civil defense knowledge among college students.

The promotion campaigns have been initially launched in universities in Baoshan and Songjiang districts and will be expanded across the city.

Baoshan students fall in line as civil defense education initiated
Ti Gong

Military training for freshmen at Shanghai University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     