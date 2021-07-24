News / Metro

Museums and galleries close doors ahead of In-Fa

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
As Typhoon In-Fa approaches, more tourist attractions in the city will close their doors.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Museums and galleries close doors ahead of In-Fa
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Museums and galleries close doors ahead of In-Fa
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Museum of Art Pudong.

As Typhoon In-Fa approaches, more tourist attractions in the city will close their doors.

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, in the coastal Lingang area in the Pudong New Area, will close on Sunday. So will the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Natural History Museum.

People with tickets to the three museums on Sunday can visit on August 8, or they can get refunds before July 31 through the ticketing platform.

The Museum of Art Pudong, along the Huangpu River, will also close on Sunday.

Ticket holders will be allowed to enter the museum on any opening day in 2021, or they can get refunds before July 31 through the ticketing platform.

Pudong has also closed seaside areas and pathways along the Huangpu River.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     