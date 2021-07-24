Museums and galleries close doors ahead of In-Fa

As Typhoon In-Fa approaches, more tourist attractions in the city will close their doors.

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As Typhoon In-Fa approaches, more tourist attractions in the city will close their doors.

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, in the coastal Lingang area in the Pudong New Area, will close on Sunday. So will the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Natural History Museum.

People with tickets to the three museums on Sunday can visit on August 8, or they can get refunds before July 31 through the ticketing platform.

The Museum of Art Pudong, along the Huangpu River, will also close on Sunday.

Ticket holders will be allowed to enter the museum on any opening day in 2021, or they can get refunds before July 31 through the ticketing platform.

Pudong has also closed seaside areas and pathways along the Huangpu River.