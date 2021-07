As of Sunday noon, several Metro lines have fully or partially suspended their services as Typhoon In-Fa affects the city.

Several Metro lines have fully or partially suspended their operations due to safety concerns as the city is being whipped by gales caused by Typhoon In-Fa, Shanghai Metro announced on early Sunday afternoon.

Metro lines 3, 5, 16 and 17, Pujiang Line and the maglev line are now entirely out of service.

Parts of other Metro lines with stations above the ground also have started to stop allowing in passengers.