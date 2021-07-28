﻿
News / Metro

Subtle melodies of guqin to resonate at Longhua Temple

  16:15 UTC+8, 2021-07-28
Four concerts will feature more than 20 acclaimed guqin musicians.
Ti Gong

A musician performs the guqin in this file photo.

Ti Gong

Wang Peng, an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of the guqin, performs at an event. 

The melodies of the guqin, a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument, will be resonating in Longhua area in Xuhui District on Friday and Saturday.

Four guqin concerts will be held at Longhua Temple to promote traditional Chinese culture and music, Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau announced.

The free-admission events will feature more than 20 acclaimed guqin musicians, the oldest being 86.

They include Ding Chengyun, an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of guqin, and Zhao Jiazhen, director of the guqin committee of China Nationalities Orchestra Society and a doctoral supervisor at the Central Conservatory of Music.

Chen Leiji, a guqin musician who performed at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will also perform.

The musicians will play in both traditional and innovative way, and one of the performances, for example, will combine the guqin and violin.

Sixteen precious guqin instruments dating back to ancient times will be displayed during the concerts. 

Due to attendance restrictions, the four concerts will be broadcast live on yangshipin.cn.

Ti Gong

The Longhua Temple 

Ti Gong

Qiu Lai, one of the ancient guqins, to be on display during the event

﻿
