Shanghai on high alert as COVID-19 spreads through regions

Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
Stricter monitoring of preventive measures includes tighter controls at public venues.
Xie Zhenyang

A visitor has her health QR code checked at Shanghai Botanical Garden on Friday.

Yu Linxia / SHINE

A visitor who does not wear a mask is refused entry to Sheshan National Forest Park on Friday.

Tourist attractions, parks, museums and shopping malls in Shanghai are on high alert over prevention and control of COVID-19 and have tightened measures after scattered cases have been reported in some domestic cities.

Visitors from outside Shanghai or returning to the city to attend a guqin concert on Friday afternoon at Longhua Temple in Xuhui District were required to show their negative nucleic acid test report to gain entry.

All attendees were also asked to show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code.

The current development of the epidemic is causing visitors to show their itinerary in addition to health QR code before gaining entry, said Chenshan Botanical Gardens security guard, surnamed Chen, on Friday.

Ti Gong

A visitor has her temperature checked at Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai Sheshan Forest Park in Songjiang District has also tightened up on requiring visitors to wear masks.

Those without masks are strictly forbidden from entering the park and some visitors were turned away at the entrance on Friday. This is in contrast to a more relaxed policy in the past, workers at the park said, when visitors forgetting their masks were sometimes allowed in.

Shanghai Botanical Garden and Binjiang Forest Park said they require all visitors to make reservations in advance, and check their temperature and health QR code on entry.

Stricter COVID-19 prevention measures have been imposed in most public venues. 

On Friday, visitors to Shanghai Science and Technology Museum were required to show their travel itinerary for the past 14 days in addition to a health code and temperature check. 

The epidemic control measures in cultural and entertainment venues are as strict as in the past, requiring health code, mask and temperature check as usual. 

Shanghai Museum has reduced the number of reserved visitors to 4,000 per day. Shanghai Film Art Center has cut tours of the venue to every half an hour.

Xie Zhenyang

A visitor shows his health QR code at Shanghai Botanical Gardens on Friday.

Also, workers in the museum were on duty to remind visitors to put their masks on all the time.

In the Century Link Mall and Bailian Shiji Shopping Mall, many eateries said all their employees had received COVID-19 vaccines. Also, they are required to wear masks and gloves all the time if they need to touch food. Disinfections are being done more frequently.

The cinema in Bailian Shiji has asked audiences to scan codes to register the session they attended, wear masks and not eat or drink during the screening. Every 30 minutes, monitors patrol to check for violations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Longhua Temple
Shanghai Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
