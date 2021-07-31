News / Metro

Music and tradition in tune at guqin concerts

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:38 UTC+8, 2021-07-31       0
The melodies of the guqin, a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument, resonated in Longhua area in Xuhui District on Friday and Saturday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:38 UTC+8, 2021-07-31       0
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Hu Min.
Music and tradition in tune at <i>guqin</i> concerts
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A guqin performer during the concert.

Music and tradition in tune at <i>guqin</i> concerts
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Precious guqin instruments dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are on display. 

The melodies of the guqin, a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument, resonated in Longhua area in Xuhui District on Friday and Saturday.

Four guqin concerts were held at Longhua Temple to promote traditional Chinese culture and music, featuring more than 20 acclaimed guqin musicians. Also on display were 18 precious guqin instruments dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Musicians included Ding Chengyun, an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of guqin, and Zhao Jiazhen, director of the guqin committee of China Nationalities Orchestra Society, a doctoral supervisor at the Central Conservatory of Music, and an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of guqin.

Chen Leiji, a guqin musician who performed at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will also perform.

Due to attendance restrictions, the concerts are also broadcast live on https://w.yangshipin.cn/video?type=2&vid=2010870101&pid=600089344 and https://w.yangshipin.cn/video?type=2&vid=2010870401&pid=600089351 for Saturday's performance. 

Music and tradition in tune at <i>guqin</i> concerts
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A master of the guqin.

Music and tradition in tune at <i>guqin</i> concerts
Ti Gong

The displays are carefully handled. 

Due to the development of COVID-19, visitors from outside Shanghai or returning to the city are required to show their negative nucleic acid test report to gain entry, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Chinese guqin, with a history of more than 3,000 years, is a representative of Chinese music tradition.

Guqin and its music was proclaimed by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2003.

"I hope to promote old and traditional guqin culture, which is an important part of the traditional Chinese culture, and it prompts me to perform here," said Wu Zhao, 86, a guqin expert and scholar who will deliver a performance on Saturday night.

"After guqin was inscribed on the Representative List of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, it is favored by an increasing number of young people, who should pass the guqin art from generation to generation," said Wu. 

Music and tradition in tune at <i>guqin</i> concerts
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A guqin performer.

"There is a trend that the younger generation is learning guqin with the popularization of the traditional art, which is significant for its inheritance," added Zhao Jiazhen. "Some start learning guqin at five or six years old, and young musicians are even more outstanding in terms of their skills as they learn from childhood.

"Most of our students come from families who have a strong interest in traditional Chinese culture," she said.

Xiang Yu, 18, has learnt the art since he was 8 years old.

"I was fascinated by the music since my childhood, thus I decided to have a try," he said. Xiang's father makes guqin.

"Unlike modern musical instruments, guqin art requires you to take time to understand and feel the emotion of ancient players and learn the history and background behind songs," he said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Longhua Temple
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     