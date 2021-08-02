2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are both Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital and one imported suspected cases is undergoing test.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the airport on July 30.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 81 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,943 imported cases, 1,882 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected cases is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.