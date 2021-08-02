Pudong airport staffer tests positive for COVID-19

An airport staff member at the cargo terminal of Pudong airport has tested positive for COVID-19, Shanghai's disease control and prevention center said on Monday.

Ti Gong

An airport staff member at the cargo terminal of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the city's disease control and prevention center said on Monday.

It is the first local COVID-19 case in Shanghai since the recent outbreak in neighboring Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

The service staff member worked on cargo flights of a foreign airline at the cargo transport section of Pudong airport. He tested positive during a nucleic acid test for the novel coronavirus at a medical institute in the Pudong New Area.

The disease control and prevention authority conducted a screening of related personnel and sites immediately as well as launched epidemiological surveys, sample collections and rechecks at laboratories.

Detailed information will be publicized soon, according to the center.

Both the city's airports, Pudong and Hongqiao, have strengthened pandemic prevention measures for passenger flights.

Airport staff have begun checking the health QR code of every arriving passenger on domestic flights.

A health condition report desk has also been set up for all arriving flights. Travelers landing in Shanghai are encouraged to be proactive in reporting their health condition.

Meanwhile, all people must wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the terminal buildings at Pudong and Hongqiao airports, the airport authority has said.