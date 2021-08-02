News / Metro

Pudong airport staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
An airport staff member at the cargo terminal of Pudong airport has tested positive for COVID-19, Shanghai's disease control and prevention center said on Monday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Pudong airport staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Ti Gong

Cargo aircraft from both home and abroad are seen at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

An airport staff member at the cargo terminal of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the city's disease control and prevention center said on Monday.

It is the first local COVID-19 case in Shanghai since the recent outbreak in neighboring Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

The service staff member worked on cargo flights of a foreign airline at the cargo transport section of Pudong airport. He tested positive during a nucleic acid test for the novel coronavirus at a medical institute in the Pudong New Area.

The disease control and prevention authority conducted a screening of related personnel and sites immediately as well as launched epidemiological surveys, sample collections and rechecks at laboratories.

Detailed information will be publicized soon, according to the center.

Both the city's airports, Pudong and Hongqiao, have strengthened pandemic prevention measures for passenger flights.

Airport staff have begun checking the health QR code of every arriving passenger on domestic flights.

A health condition report desk has also been set up for all arriving flights. Travelers landing in Shanghai are encouraged to be proactive in reporting their health condition.

Meanwhile, all people must wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the terminal buildings at Pudong and Hongqiao airports, the airport authority has said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     