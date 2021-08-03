First night goes smoothly at quarantined Pudong residential complex

Residents at Xinyuanxiyuan in the Pudong New Area had first round of nucleic acid tests on Monday night.

The first night of quarantine lockdown at Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex in the Pudong New Area went without incident, thanks to the work of police officers and community workers.



The 5,000-resident complex in Chuansha Town was closed after one of the residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The first round of nucleic acid tests for residents was done last night at three locations in the complex. A heavy downpour of rain while residents were queuing for tests didn't interrupt progress thanks to the help of police.

Nine police officers live in the residential complex, including 31-year-old Zhang Weifeng who is based at Luoshan Xincun Police Station.

Zhang and his colleagues ensured the residents queued in order for the tests and when the tent collapsed during heavy rain, Zhang held it up while his colleagues found a supporting pole.

Zhang's wife is also a police officer and they have a daughter. Under the 14-day quarantine rules, people from outside are allowed to enter the residential complex, but those who are in it can't leave.

"The quarantine actually is a good opportunity for us to spend some rare quality time together because we're always so busy at work. But as police officers we have to prioritize the welfare of all," Zhang said.

The police officers have decided to take turns on night shift during the quarantine to safeguard their fellow residents.