2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1.



The second patient is a Chinese living in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 17.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 23 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,948 imported cases, 1,886 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.



Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.