City's senior homes ban all unnecessary visits to curb spread of virus

Staff required to cut the number of outside visits and stay in designated areas.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's senior homes have stopped all unnecessary visits, including by families of elderly residents, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

People who need to visit for specific reasons are required to provide a negative nucleic acid test report made within two days and to follow a designated route while moving inside the homes, Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Staff of senior homes are required to cut the number of visits they make outside and to stay in designated accommodation and dining areas if possible.

Workers who left Shanghai after the Nanjing outbreak need to show a negative nucleic acid test report made two days before they are allowed to return to their posts.

Elderly residents are asked to stay inside senior homes.

Separate controls are imposed on living and non-living areas.

"We have accumulated enough experience to sooth seniors, and are informing families about the new policy," said Xu Yun, deputy director of the China Welfare Institute Senior Home.

Community-based senior service facilities, such as the comprehensive senior service centers, daycare centers and activity centers, have been ordered to check the temperature of all visitors, who should show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code for entry.

Activity involving more than 30 attendees is strictly banned at these facilities.

Canteens serving elderly residents should control the number of diners and are recommended to provide takeaway services in addition to the measures applied in community-based senior service facilities.

Staff of senior service agencies should take routine nucleic acid tests and have acquired COVID-19 vaccines.

"We have removed some chairs to ensure enough distance among senior diners, and we encourage seniors to take away meals to their homes," said Lu Xiaofeng, head of Yangjing community canteen in the Pudong New Area.