8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are six Chinese, one Japanese and one Russian. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Eight imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Britain who arrived at the local airport on August 5 via Germany.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on August 6 on the same flight with the fifth and sixth patients who are Chinese studying in Russia, while the seventh patient who is a Russian also on board.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 159 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,988 imported cases, 1,901 have been discharged upon recovery and 87 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.