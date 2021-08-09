Exhibition celebrates Shanghai's first mayor

A calligraphy and painting exhibition commemorating Chen Yi (1901-1972), Shanghai's first mayor and a commander of the New Fourth Army, is now on at Shanghai Library.

Ti Gong

A calligraphy and painting exhibition commemorating Chen Yi (1901-1972), Shanghai's first mayor and a commander of the New Fourth Army, has kicked off at Shanghai Library. It will run through August 12.

The exhibition features 120 calligraphy and painting works related to Chen's life, showing his life experiences, devotion and revolutionary spirit.

It is jointly hosted by the Shanghai New Fourth Army History Research Association, the Shanghai Zhonghong Foundation, which is established by Chen's offspring, the Shanghai-based Fu Shou Yuan International Group, a funeral and interment service provider and cemetery operator, and Fudan University Library.

The exhibition aims to mark the 120th birthday of Marshal Chen Yi, born on August 26, 1901.

Ti Gong