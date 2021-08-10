9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a Russian, an American, an Armenian and six Chinese returning from Russia, the US, the UK and Sri Lanka.

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 30.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 1.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 5.

The fourth patient, a Chinese studying in Russia, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Russia, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 6.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 6.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on August 6.

The eight patient is an Armenian who arrived at the local airport on August 7.

The ninth patient is a Chinese traveling in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 159 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,997 imported cases, 1,907 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.