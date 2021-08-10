News / Metro

TCM hospital donates medicine to shield district staff from virus

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Hongkou District quarantine workers supplied with special traditional Chinese medicine therapies.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0

A Shanghai hospital has donated traditional Chinese medicines (TCM) to medical staff working in a district quarantine location to help enhance their immunity.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine has developed TCM therapies in line with respiratory disease prevention and epidemic control since the start of the epidemic.

In addition to distributing traditional therapies to its staff working on the front line, the hospital has also made donations them to quarantine locations in Hongkou District.

Yueyang official Tang Jie said the hospital wanted to help build a TCM barrier against the virus during the COVID-19 epidemic.

TCM hospital donates medicine to shield district staff from virus
Ti Gong

Yueyang officials donated TCM therapies enhancing immunity for medical staff working in a quarantine spot in Hongkou District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     