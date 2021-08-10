TCM hospital donates medicine to shield district staff from virus

A Shanghai hospital has donated traditional Chinese medicines (TCM) to medical staff working in a district quarantine location to help enhance their immunity.



Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine has developed TCM therapies in line with respiratory disease prevention and epidemic control since the start of the epidemic.

In addition to distributing traditional therapies to its staff working on the front line, the hospital has also made donations them to quarantine locations in Hongkou District.

Yueyang official Tang Jie said the hospital wanted to help build a TCM barrier against the virus during the COVID-19 epidemic.