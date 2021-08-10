Customs officers crack three drug shipments on same flight

Heroin and cocaine found hidden separately in children's books and sent as 'spare parts' cargo items.

Three separate drug-smuggling cases were discovered on one flight by Shanghai Pudong Airport Customs, the authority said on Monday.

In one case, the drugs were embedded into four children's books made of cardboard, the cover size and thickness the same as ordinary books. A total of 196.1 grams of cocaine were found in the books.

In addition, through data analysis and investigation, customs officers found that two cargo items declared as "spare parts" on the same flight also hid drugs.

A total of 1,238.19 grams of heroin and 929.84 grams of methamphetamine were found sealed in metal fasteners, according to customs.

Ma Tianhui / Ti Gong