4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 7.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on July 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 74 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,001 imported cases, 1,911 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.