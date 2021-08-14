Children brace themselves for better spinal care

About 3.6 million children suffer from a curved spine in China, and that number is rising annually by 300,000 annually.

About 3.6 million children suffer from a curved spine in China, 3 to 5 percent of minors between 8 and 14 years, and that number is rising annually by 300,000.

Most minors' curved spine don't have clear medical causes, but lifting of heavy bags, improper seated positions and long-term smartphone play can deteriorate the problem, according to doctors from Shanghai Carespine Rehabilitation Center.

"When the curve reaches 45 degree, surgery may be a solution," said Dr Xie Lewei from the spine center. "But surgery is a risk, so early detection, intervention and treatment are important to prevent and control a curved spine.

"When the curve is over 20 degrees, we suggest minors wear braces to renovate the curve and undergo proper training and rehabilitation. All these can control a curved spine for better spinal function and stability while avoiding surgery."

Shao Jing / Ti Gong

Modern technology uses 3D scanning to establish a digital model for each patient to design and build an individualized brace.

"New materials are also used to made braces lighter, more flexible and more comfortable," Dr Xie said. "There are also different types of braces for people to wear under different situations."

Chen Jianbin, director of the center, added: "The key is that both parents and minors should arouse enough awareness of curved spine for regular screening. People with problems should go to professionals for diagnosis, intervention, treatment and rehabilitation."