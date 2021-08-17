News / Metro

Battle site memorial popular with residents on 76th anniversary

Wang Rongjiang
Wang Rongjiang
  11:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
Shanghai residents queued to visit the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial in Jing'an District on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.
Wang Rongjiang
Wang Rongjiang
  11:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0

Shanghai residents queued to visit the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial in Jing'an District on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II.

The memorial itself has become a hotspot after the release of the Chinese war epic "The Eight Hundred" which profiles the Battle of Shanghai in 1937, known for the fierce four-day fight between Chinese and Japanese troops at the Sihang Warehouse along the Suzhou Creek.

Today, the memorial still shows eight bomb scars and more than 400 bullet holes on its west wall. Harrowing scenes of "stout resistance" and "raging flames" are reenacted to create immersive experiences for visitors.

Battle site memorial popular with residents on 76th anniversary
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors in line to visit the memorial

Battle site memorial popular with residents on 76th anniversary
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Bullet holes can still be seen on its west wall.

Battle site memorial popular with residents on 76th anniversary
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Resident pays tribute to the anti-Japanese war martyrs.

Battle site memorial popular with residents on 76th anniversary
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Video on the victory of China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is screened at a coffee shop in the Sihang Warehouse.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Suzhou Creek
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     