Battle site memorial popular with residents on 76th anniversary

Shanghai residents queued to visit the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial in Jing'an District on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Shanghai residents queued to visit the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial in Jing'an District on Sunday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II.

The memorial itself has become a hotspot after the release of the Chinese war epic "The Eight Hundred" which profiles the Battle of Shanghai in 1937, known for the fierce four-day fight between Chinese and Japanese troops at the Sihang Warehouse along the Suzhou Creek.

Today, the memorial still shows eight bomb scars and more than 400 bullet holes on its west wall. Harrowing scenes of "stout resistance" and "raging flames" are reenacted to create immersive experiences for visitors.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE