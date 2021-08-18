News / Metro

Shanghai on its way to becoming 'floral city'

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Local greenery authorities are creating 118 floral streets and 175 floral landscapes to spruce up the city, primarily featuring Chinese roses and crape myrtles.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Shanghai on its way to becoming 'floral city'
Hu Min / SHINE

Horticulturist Wang Weiwei arranges plants on Luding Road in Putuo District on Wednesday.

Local greenery authorities are creating 118 floral streets and 175 floral landscapes to spruce up the city.

The streets and landscapes primarily feature Chinese roses and crape myrtles, but also include Chinese crabapples, camellias, hydrangeas, cherry blossoms and peaches, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Bushes and other greenery are included as well, and authorities will use refined maintenance and adjustment means to prolong or change the flowering time, said horticulturist Wang Weiwei, an expert at the Shanghai Greenery Management Station.

Shanghai on its way to becoming 'floral city'
Hu Min / SHINE

Chinese roses in full bloom on Luding Road.

Among the streets involved, Bansongyuan Road (Waima Road - Huayuangang Road section) in Huangpu District features Chinese roses, and Zhongshan No.1 Road (Waibaidu Bridge - Jinling Rd E. section) and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street (Nanjing Rd E. - Jiangxi Rd M. section) in the same district feature crape myrtles.

Crape myrtles and hydrangeas are planted on Hongqiao Road (Yishan Road - Huashan Road section) in Xuhui District, and red maples and Chinese roses are featured on Hongfeng Road (Jinxiu Rd E. - Yanggao Rd N. section) in the Pudong New Area.

"The aim is to turn the city into a 'floral city,'" said Wang.

Shanghai on its way to becoming 'floral city'
Hu Min / SHINE

Crape myrtles flower on Zhijiang Rd M.

"We are trimming the Chinese roses and crape myrtles on these streets to prolong their flowering time," Wang said. "Normally, the Chinese roses and crape myrtles will wither in late August or early September, but trimming and other combined means can prolong their flowering time to the National Day holiday in October."

On Zhijiang Rd M. in Jing'an District, crape myrtles are in full bloom.

"The flowers were planted in 2019, and the flourishing scene has added a splash of color to the street, which used to be barren," said a resident surnamed Chen who lives in a nearby residential complex. "The view has brightened residents' moods."

Meanwhile, floral landscapes are also on display at venues such as People's Square, Xujiahui Park, Fuxing Park, the north square of Shanghai Railway Station, Zhongshan Park and People's Park, according to the greenery and sanitation bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fuxing Park
Zhongshan Park
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     