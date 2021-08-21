Passenger flights operate normally at Pudong airport despite new COVID-19 cases

Passenger flights at Pudong airport have not been affected by the new COVID-19 cases detected in the cargo transport section of the airport.

Ti Gong

Shanghai reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, both staff working in the airport's foreign cargo flights operation zone. Three of their colleagues also confirmed COVID-19 infection on Saturday with mild symptoms.

The operation of cargo flights at the airport has been affected due to the new cases, but all passenger flights are operating normally, the airport authority said in a statement.

Pudong airport has strictly separated the passenger and cargo flights as well as international and domestic flights as its key operation principles.

Strict protection and "close-loop" management measures are being taken for people and the environment at the airport.

Pudong airport has reorganizing its workforces to serve and support the operation of cargo flights.

The airport has been handling about one third of the international flights and travelers in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. It operated more than 1,500 daily flights during the summer aviation season through the end of October, the same as that of 2019.