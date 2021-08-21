﻿
News / Metro

Passenger flights operate normally at Pudong airport despite new COVID-19 cases

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:53 UTC+8, 2021-08-21       0
Passenger flights at Pudong airport have not been affected by the new COVID-19 cases detected in the cargo transport section of the airport.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:53 UTC+8, 2021-08-21       0
Passenger flights operate normally at Pudong airport despite new COVID-19 cases
Ti Gong

Passengers line up at the T2 terminal of Pudong airport.

Passenger flights at Pudong airport have not been affected by the new COVID-19 cases detected in the cargo transport section of the airport, the Shanghai Airport Authority has said.

Shanghai reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, both staff working in the airport's foreign cargo flights operation zone. Three of their colleagues also confirmed COVID-19 infection on Saturday with mild symptoms.

The operation of cargo flights at the airport has been affected due to the new cases, but all passenger flights are operating normally, the airport authority said in a statement.

Pudong airport has strictly separated the passenger and cargo flights as well as international and domestic flights as its key operation principles.

Strict protection and "close-loop" management measures are being taken for people and the environment at the airport.

Pudong airport has reorganizing its workforces to serve and support the operation of cargo flights.

The airport has been handling about one third of the international flights and travelers in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. It operated more than 1,500 daily flights during the summer aviation season through the end of October, the same as that of 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     