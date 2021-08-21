Pudong airport passengers subject to nucleic acid tests on arrival in Guangzhou

The free tests will be conducted at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport right after landing, along with checks on health codes and temperatures.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport / Ti Gong

All passengers departing Shanghai's Pudong International Airport must take nucleic acid tests after arriving in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, from Saturday.

The free tests will be conducted at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport right after landing, along with checks on health codes and temperatures, according to the latest COVID-19 prevention measures of the Guangzhou city government.

Passengers are allowed to leave after sample collection. They are asked to register beforehand on the "Huazhushou" WeChat program to enhance the efficiency of the testing.

Travelers from Pudong airport are also reminded to wear masks, keep social distance, and cooperate with the registration and testing staff at the airport.

Passengers departing from Shanghai's Hongqiao airport do not need to do the test. The Guangzhou airport authority said it will update the stipulation according to epidemic conditions.

Shanghai has reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since Friday, all staff members working in the foreign cargo flight operation areas at Pudong airport.

Other Chinese cities have yet to release stipulations for travelers departing from Pudong airport.