﻿
News / Metro

Uni opens institute to study future tech in energy, health

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
Shanghai Jiao Tong aims to leverage its strengths in science, engineering and medicine to make significant breakthroughs.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0

Shanghai Jiao Tong University has set up a new institute to promote breakthroughs in future energy and health technologies.

The university said it will give full play to its advantages in science, engineering and medicine and pursue interdisciplinary and international cooperation.

It will established a high-level teaching team with significant global influence in cutting-edge, cross-disciplinary research and future technologies, set up international research and teaching platforms, and cultivate versatile leading talent in science and innovation who can support the country's future development.

The university decided to focus on future energy and health technologies because society is faced with complicated challenges, including environmental pollution, climate change and energy shortages. It will start two new majors – sustainable energy and health science and technology.

The first will study the integration of new-energy technologies, new information network technologies and intelligent technologies to provide solutions to current challenges and develop new approaches for exploring future energy.

The second will integrate technologies including artificial intelligence, medical robots, microscale communication and micro-nano level precise control. It will also examine new medical and health management approaches to make health care more predictable, preventable, personalized and participatory. It aims to enable patients to self-manage their own health and reduce clinical intervention.

The university will promote experiential engineering education to cultivate students' ability to apply their knowledge, solve problems, innovate, design, cooperate, lead, think critically and pursue lifelong learning.

It will also break down current barriers among disciplines to allow students to select interdisciplinary courses based on their own interests. Undergraduates will be able to choose their interest areas in the second year of study and take part in research programs. Some excellent students will be selected for master's or MD-PhD programs.

The new institute will expand cooperation with international partners to set up joint research centers and collaborate on research and education. It will also send its students to international labs for cooperation in scientific research.

Extensive cooperation will be pursued with enterprises to develop courses relevant to their needs, match students with both academic and industrial tutors and offer internships and research opportunities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     