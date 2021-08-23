﻿
News / Metro

New local cases found infected by Delta variant

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
After genetic sequencing tests and analysis, the five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the city were found to have been infected by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0

Shanghai's five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, reported on Friday and Saturday, have been confirmed to have been infected by the Delta variant from overseas sources, the city's health authorities said on Monday.

All patients were staff servicing foreign cargo aircraft at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

After genetic sequencing tests and analysis by the city's disease control and prevention center – and confirmed by the national center – they were found to be infected by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

They were infected because they were exposed to people or environments bearing the overseas virus due to their cursory pandemic prevention activity, the authorities said.

They had no connection with recent outbreaks in other parts of the country.

They also had no contact history with people from high- or medium-risk regions from other cities, no travel history to those areas, and no contact with the cold chain before they were found infected, according to the center.

They all had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and were found to be positive during regular nucleic acid tests.

All people related to or close contacts of the five cases had been tested twice – and were negative – by Monday morning.

The five are being treated at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     