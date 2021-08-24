﻿
Party Secretary Li holds video conference with Siemens chief

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Roland Busch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens AG, on August 23.
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang in a video conference with Roland Busch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens AG, on August 23.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Roland Busch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens AG, on August 23.

Li provided details about Shanghai's pandemic prevention measures, economic and social development as well as the implementation of the national strategy for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in the city.

Siemens is a global leader in technology, industry, infrastructure, transport and healthcare. Shanghai is pushing forward digital transformation comprehensively, so the two sides have broad space for cooperation, he said.

"We welcome Siemens to further invest in Shanghai, and we will provide first-class business environment for enterprises," Li added.

Roland Busch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens AG, in the video conference with Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang on August 23.


In reply, Busch said that Siemens will closely cooperate with Shanghai on sustainable development and digital transformation and make new contributions for the high-quality development of China's economy.

City leader Zhuge Yujie also attended the meeting.


