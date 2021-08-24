What new laws should Pudong have? You have a say

The Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, has issued a notice soliciting suggestions from the public regarding legislation for the Pudong New Area.

Earlier this year, the SPC and its standing committee were authorized by the standing committee of the National People's Congress to draft tailor-made laws for Pudong in accordance with the constitution and the basic principles of laws and regulations.

The public is called on to suggest legislation items for the new area that push for its further opening up on institutional matters, facilitate the implementation of national strategies and key reform and innovation projects of Shanghai, and tailor current laws, regulations and government rules to Pudong.

Other legislation suggestions in terms of improving the economic, social and urban governance of the new area are also solicited.

The suggestions collected from the public will be carefully considered and referred to when the standing committee of the SPC makes legislation plans for Pudong later on, the SPC said.

People who have ideas can fill out a form downloaded from http://www.spcsc.sh.cn/n8347/n8483/u1ai237909_K523.html and send it to lfjh@spcsc.sh.cn.

The deadline for submission is September 30 this year.