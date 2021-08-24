﻿
News / Metro

2 women detained by police over Metro train brawl

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  21:45 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0
Two women have been detained by Shanghai police after having a brawl on a Metro Line 16 train on Monday.
Two women who were involved in a brawl on a Metro train on Monday have been detained, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on a Metro Line 16 train running in the direction of Dishui Lake at 5:50pm on Monday.

A 30-year-old woman surnamed Dong, while getting on the train, inadvertently touched a 21-year-old woman surnamed Yao, who was sitting with her feet spread.

Irritated with the contact, Yao asked Dong to apologize, who refused. This led to a quarrel between the two, which then escalated into a brawl, police said.

The two have been detained on the charge of disturbing public order.

