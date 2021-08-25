News / Metro

Newborn baby boy saved by life-support machine

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
Xinhua Hospital saves the life of a newborn baby suffering from serious respiratory failure by using ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a life-support machine.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0

Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital says that it has successfully saved the life of a newborn baby suffering from serious respiratory failure through the use of ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a life-support machine.

The boy, who was suffering from suffocation after inhaling meconium, was urgently transferred from Chongming District to Xinhua Hospital by ambulance three hours after he was born.

The baby was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and doctors decided to use ECMO, which works like artificial and in vitro lungs. This allowed the boy's lungs to rest and repair by themselves. Soon the boy was in stable condition.

After four days of treatment, his heart and lung functions became better and the ECMO was successfully removed without any complications.

Dr Lu Ya'nan, director of Xinhua's NICU (neonatal intensive care unit), said that ECMO is a procedure that requires techniques and skills of a high level.

Compared with children, it is more challenging to adopt ECMO for newborn babies, whose blood vessels and walls are more thinner and it needs more careful evaluation and monitoring.

Newborn baby boy saved by life-support machine
Ti Gong

Doctors at Xinhua Hospital install ECMO in the newborn baby to save his life.

Newborn baby boy saved by life-support machine
Ti Gong

Xinhua Hospital medical staff pose with the baby boy, who is recovering well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     