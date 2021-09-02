Philanthropic activities to mark China Charity Day

Monthlong philanthropy activities, including salons and a micro-film festival, will be held in Shanghai from September 5 to mark the city's annual philanthropy partnership month.

Monthlong philanthropic activities, including salons, a micro-film festival and an exhibition, will be held in the city from September 5 to mark the annual Shanghai philanthropy partnership month, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said on Thursday.

September 5 is celebrated as China Charity Day.

During the month, Shanghai's charity supermarket map will be released for the first time. The nation's first charity supermarket selling items donated by the public opened in 2003 in Shanghai.

By the end of last year, the city had 233 charity markets.

They play a positive role in fund collection to aid needy people, according to Tao Jimin, director of the bureau's children's welfare department.

A forum on Sunday will gather officials, university professors and representatives from NGOs to brainstorm on topics such as philanthropy organizations and community development and the cultivation of philanthropy organizations.

Eight philanthropy foundations in Shanghai will ink agreements with eight children's welfare institutions in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region online on Sunday. The former will provide 1 million yuan (US$154,840) for charity programs over five years.

Meanwhile, 300 restaurants across the city will cook meals for charity purposes and the money collected will be used to support charity programs for needy children.

A philanthropy project display and souvenir sales are also part of the plan, with a philanthropy micro-film festival to be launched in mid-September.

In addition, a philanthropy bazaar featuring performances and orienteering games will be held at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park in Huangpu District, in middle of the month with livestreaming.

A philanthropy camp focusing on the protection of minors is also scheduled to create a happy and healthy growing environment for them.

An exhibition of the city's social organizations, salons discussing social governance and a competition involving 18 philanthropy projects are also on the agenda.

By the end of August, the city had registered 17,216 social organizations.

"They have become an important force in lifting the city's soft power," said Tao.