Virus lockdown on Pudong residential complex, hotel to be lifted

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
The lockdown on the Jielonghuayuan residential complex and Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch, both in Pudong, will be lifted at 12am on Friday.
The lockdown on the Jielonghuayuan residential complex in Chuansha New Town and Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch, both in the Pudong New Area, will be lifted with the two sites designated as low risk at 12am on Friday, Shanghai health authorities said on Thursday.

The two places have been put under close-loop management since two residents – both staffers at Pudong International Airport's foreign cargo aircraft area – were confirmed COVID-19 infection on August 20.

The first patient – a 44-year-old Ethiopian mechanical engineer who services foreign cargo aircraft at the airport – lives in the complex.

He was confirmed positive along with another 45-year-old male worker who lives in the hotel.

All the residents of the complex have tested negative three times since the beginning of the lockdown.

All relevant hotel personnel have been sent to designated places for quarantine since the positive confirmation of the second patient, according to the city's disease control and prevention center.

Following the lifting of the lockdown in the two places, there will be only two medium-risk areas in Shanghai – the Qianhuiyuanyicun residential complex and the north area of Zhuheyuan, both also in Pudong, according to authorities.

They have been listed as medium-risk areas after three more staffers from Pudong airport's foreign cargo aircraft area were found infected with COVID-19 on August 21, a day after the above two infections.

A week later, two more cases linked to Pudong airport were diagnosed with COVID-19.

No locally transmitted cases have been reported so far in the city since last Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
