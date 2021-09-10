4 new coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Switzerland, Brazil, the UAE and the UK. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Switzerland, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 6 via Switzerland.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on September 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 194 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,151 imported cases, 2,043 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 366 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.