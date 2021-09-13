5 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are one Israeli and four Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 7.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on September 9.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

The fourth patient is an Israeli who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 162 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,161 imported cases, 2,063 have been discharged upon recovery and 98 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 367 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.