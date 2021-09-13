News / Metro

Metro lines and bus routes suspended with the arrival of typhoon

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:14 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
Five Metro lines temporarily suspended service Monday as Typhoon Chanthu approaches Shanghai, bringing with it gale-force winds and rain.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:14 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0

Five Metro lines temporarily suspended service Monday as Typhoon Chanthu approaches Shanghai, bringing with it gale-force winds and rain.

The affected lines include Metro Line 2 between Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park and the Pudong International Airport, Line 5, Line 16, the Pujiang Line and the maglev.

Shanghai Metro issued the notice at 12:30am on Monday.

Most of the affected lines are located in the Pudong New Area, with some passing through densely populated zones.

The Pudong public transportation authority said it had prepared 10 buses to shuttle Metro passengers from Heshahangcheng Station on Line 16 to Shenmei Road Station on Line 18 beginning at 6:30am.

In preparation for the weather conditions, the Lujiazui tourist bus, Shanghai Sightseeing Bus Line 3, the Zhangjiang tram line and the Lingang medium-capacity bus suspended service on Monday.

In Chongming District, the Shenchong Line 7 and Hengchang Line buses are not in service due to the suspension of ferry routes between Changxing Island and Hengsha Island.

Also, 150 long-distance buses departing from Shanghai and passing through neighboring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces were suspended.

All ferries crossing the Huangpu River were out of service on Monday, and the Fuxing Road Tunnel under the river was closed to motor vehicles to enable bikers and e-bikers to cross the river. Huangpu District police led the way for bikers to safely pass through the tunnel.

Metro lines and bus routes suspended with the arrival of typhoon
Ti Gong

Police lead the way for bikers crossing the Huangpu River through the Fuxing Road Tunnel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     