All Metro lines to resume operation throughout Tuesday

The city's Metro system will gradually return to normal as gales brought about by Typhoon Chanthu are less fierce on Tuesday.

Five Metro lines that are still partially or entirely out of service on Tuesday will gradually resume operation during the day as Typhoon Chanthu edges away from Shanghai, Metro operators said.

On Tuesday morning, lines 5 and 16, Line 2 between Guanglan Road and Pudong International Airport, the Pujiang Line and the maglev line were still closed.

However, trains passing through open-air sections of the city's Metro system will still run at limited speeds on Tuesday, Shanghai Metro said.

Meanwhile, 16 bus lines, including downtown sightseeing lines, are still out of service.