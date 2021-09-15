Shanghai tourist hotspots offer half-price admission

Eighty-two tourist attractions, museums and art galleries across Shanghai will offer half-price admission between September 17 and 24 to celebrate Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The list includes the iconic Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the 88th-floor observatory in Jin Mao Tower, the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, the Shanghai Tower observatory, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, the Donglin Temple scenic area, the Fuquan Mountain scenic area, the Zhoupu Flower Sea scenic area, and Jinshanzui Fishing Village and Jinshan City Beach, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced on Wednesday.

Parks such as Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Tulip Park, Gucun Park, Yuehu Sculpture Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Zuibaichi Park, Shanghai Zoo, Guyi Garden, Mingzhu Lake Park, Haiwan National Forest Park and the Shanghai Botanical Garden are also included.

The offering also covers museums such as the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Shanghai Maritime Museum, Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Expo Museum.

Watertowns including Fengjing, Qibao and Zhujiajiao, the former residences of Dr Sun Yat-sen and literary giant Lu Xun, and Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence are also on the list.

Jinjiang Amusement Park, Shanghai Happy Valley and Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park will offer the same discount.

A cruise tour on the Huangpu River, which normally costs 120 yuan (US$18.63), will be half off as well.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm.

A reservation is required before visits to these venues, the administration said.

Long lines are expected at some attractions because of the offer, and scenic spots may limit the number of visitors depending on the circumstances, the administration said, reminding people to avoid peak hours.

It has become a tradition for major scenic spots in the city to provide half-price tickets on China Tourism Day on May 19 and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.