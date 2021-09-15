News / Metro

Pudong to invest more to improve residents' life

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0
The Pudong State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission rolled out its 14th Five-Year Plan on Wednesday. Large investments in people's livelihood are a highlight.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0

State assets are reaping benefits in the Pudong New Area.

The Pudong State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission rolled out its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) on Wednesday. Large investments in people's livelihood are a highlight of the plan.

Each year over the following five years, Pudong will use one-third of the revenue generated from state assets to improve the livelihood of Pudong residents. Notably, instead of focusing on basic supplies such as water, electricity and transportation, it will turn its eye toward improving people's lifestyle by satisfying their cultural, sports and entertainment needs.

"This year, the Pudong Museum of Art, invested in and operated by a state-owned business, emerged as a new cultural landmark. Soon, Taikoo Li Qiantan and the Zhangjiang Science Hall, another two projects backed by state-owned assets, will join Pudong's dazzling array of public venues and further enhance its soft power," said Yin Lu, deputy director of the commission's office.

She said, "Additionally, community-based wet markets will be upgraded, housing to accommodate talent will be improved, and a smarter public transportation system will be built."

Under the plan, over the following five years, Pudong's state assets will be invested to the tune of about 100 billion yuan (US$15.5 billion) every year. By the end of 2025, it aims to foster 10 "urban comprehensive operators" with strong market competitive power, five leisure service providers, and three strategic fund groups.

According to Li Yumin, director of the planning and development department of the commission, the "urban comprehensive operators" are not new business entities.

"We hope to help big development companies grow into urban comprehensive operators," he said, giving the examples of the Lujiazui Group and Zhangjiang High-tech Park.

"They are well on the way to transformation. The Lujiazui Group just recently built the Pudong Museum of Art. For Zhangjiang, it not only introduces major technology companies to the fray but also works to foster startups," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     