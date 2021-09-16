News / Metro

North Bund waterfront targeted for city's first asset management park

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Hongkou area to become global wealth management highland rivaling the Bund and Lujiazui financial hubs, officials say.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
North Bund waterfront targeted for city's first asset management park
Ti Gong

The North Bund waterfront in Hongkou District.

Shanghai's North Bund plans to build the city's first asset management park to further attract financial companies from both home and abroad.

The waterfront in Hongkou is intended to become a "global wealth management highland," on a par with the Bund and Lujiazui financial hubs on the opposite of Huangpu River, the district government said on Thursday.

The Shanghai Asset Management Park is expected to further attract leading global financial firms to the North Bund, which is already home to a large swathe of financial enterprises in Shanghai Hedge Fund Park and Shanghai Fintech Park.

A total of 1,895 financial companies are based in Hongkou, with 7 trillion yuan (US$1.08 trillion) worth of assets under management, including one-eighth of China's mutual funds, the district government said.

The tax revenue of the financial sector in Hongkou has increased by 64 percent between January and June this year, making it a pillar industry of the downtown district.

According to the blueprint for North Bund development, Hongkou aims to become the core region for Shanghai's ambition to become a global asset management center.

Leading Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) and Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (GDLP) financial firms such as the US CBRE Group, Invesco Ltd and the Swiss Union Bancaire Privee are based in Hongkou.

By 2025, Hongkou will attract a large number of asset management companies with full ecological systems and open asset management centers, according to the blueprint.

The district plans to mainly attract bank financial management, insurance asset management, financial asset investment and other institutions and their subsidiaries, along with securities, funds, trusts, private banks, family trusts, fund sales and other institutions.

The government will offer subsidies and awards to financial sector companies and professionals. The senior managers of companies, for example, will receive housing subsidies to help them settle in Hongkou. They will also be availed of green channels for applications for visa, work and residence permits and talent apartments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     