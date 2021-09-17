Disney's new fox character to make global debut in Shanghai

Special merchandise collections will coincide with the arrival of LinaBell, Duffy's new friend, at Shanghai Disneyland on September 29.

Ti Gong

Duffy's new fox friend LinaBell will make her global debut in Shanghai.

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland will meet her on September 29, and celebrate her arrival with special merchandise collections, themed food and beverage offerings and boundless magic and wonder.

LinaBell is a curious and inquisitive fox with a fluffy tail and a beautiful orchid tucked in her ear. She finds joy and excitement in solving problems and mysteries, and masterfully uses her signature magnifying glass on her adventures.

LinaBell also loves nature and spending time with Duffy and their friends in the forest. Her wit, savvy, and fun-loving attitude are sure to make her a favorite of both guests and Duffy and Friends fans alike.

"As a big fan of Duffy the Disney Bear myself, I'm thrilled to introduce the latest Duffy Friend to all of our guests here in Shanghai, and fans around the world," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

"Since the moment they first arrived at Shanghai Disney Resort, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn and 'Olu Mel have melted our guests' hearts and we continue to deliver magical new experiences based on the amazing stories of their friendship."

To celebrate LinaBell's debut, Shanghai Disney Resort will be launching an entirely new and exclusive merchandise collection comprised of a plethora of adorable items that incorporate LinaBell designs and inspiration.

In addition, Tribal Table, the popular restaurant and store in Shanghai Disneyland's Adventure Isle that merges Duffy and Friends-themed dining and shopping, will also be reimagined and transformed into a LinaBell-inspired space, with special food and beverage offerings to immerse guests in a never-before-enjoyed LinaBell experience.