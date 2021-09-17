News / Metro

Disney's new fox character to make global debut in Shanghai

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Special merchandise collections will coincide with the arrival of LinaBell, Duffy's new friend, at Shanghai Disneyland on September 29.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Disney's new fox character to make global debut in Shanghai
Ti Gong

LinaBell (left) and Duffy

Duffy's new fox friend LinaBell will make her global debut in Shanghai.

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland will meet her on September 29, and celebrate her arrival with special merchandise collections, themed food and beverage offerings and boundless magic and wonder.

LinaBell is a curious and inquisitive fox with a fluffy tail and a beautiful orchid tucked in her ear. She finds joy and excitement in solving problems and mysteries, and masterfully uses her signature magnifying glass on her adventures.

LinaBell also loves nature and spending time with Duffy and their friends in the forest. Her wit, savvy, and fun-loving attitude are sure to make her a favorite of both guests and Duffy and Friends fans alike.

"As a big fan of Duffy the Disney Bear myself, I'm thrilled to introduce the latest Duffy Friend to all of our guests here in Shanghai, and fans around the world," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

"Since the moment they first arrived at Shanghai Disney Resort, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn and 'Olu Mel have melted our guests' hearts and we continue to deliver magical new experiences based on the amazing stories of their friendship."

To celebrate LinaBell's debut, Shanghai Disney Resort will be launching an entirely new and exclusive merchandise collection comprised of a plethora of adorable items that incorporate LinaBell designs and inspiration.

In addition, Tribal Table, the popular restaurant and store in Shanghai Disneyland's Adventure Isle that merges Duffy and Friends-themed dining and shopping, will also be reimagined and transformed into a LinaBell-inspired space, with special food and beverage offerings to immerse guests in a never-before-enjoyed LinaBell experience.

Disney's new fox character to make global debut in Shanghai
Ti Gong

LinaBell's Story

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     