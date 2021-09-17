News / Metro

Winners of best specialty products competition announced

Hu Min
  20:36 UTC+8, 2021-09-17
Among the top award winners are a moon-shaped fan, frog fastener, sachet from traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy chain Lei Yun Shang West and White Rabbit gift box.
The Shanghai Consumer Council announced the winning entries for this year's best specialty products on Friday night.

In total, 66 souvenirs from 50 companies were honored.

A Longfeng circular tuanshan, also known as the moon-shaped fan, pankou (frog fastener), Manloulan qipao, a sachet from traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy chain Lei Yun Shang West, White Rabbit gift box and Shanghai Museum pencil case are among the gold award-winning entries.

Silver award-winning entries cover a wide range of products, such as a brooch, cookie, coffee cup and plate, rose wine, lacquered chopstick, noodle and honey gift box.

"These products display the city's regional features and culture. The user experience is also taken into consideration," said Tang Jiansheng, the council's deputy secretary-general.

The results are based on the selections of 11 experts and voting from consumers, according to the council.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
