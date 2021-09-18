Animals over the moon with banquet of cakes

A special mooncake feast has been cooked up for the animals at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › A ring-tailed lemur snacks on a mooncake. Ti Gong



















A special mooncake feast has been cooked up for the animals at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.

The special mooncakes were made of jujube, barley and bran and stuffed with apple, pear, tomato, cucumber, carrot, orange, pumpkin, peanut, walnut, beef, mealworm and honey.

Most were handmade and pressed into different shapes.

The chimpanzees, black-capped capuchin, ring-tailed lemur, great hornbill, macaw and lesser panda all enjoyed the banquet.

