6 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are Chinese returning from the US, Cote d'Ivoire, Thailand, Japan, the UAE and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 16.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the local airport on September 17.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on September 5.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on September 5.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on September 6.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on September 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 46 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,186 imported cases, 2,109 have been discharged upon recovery and 77 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 372 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.