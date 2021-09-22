6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are three Chinese returning from DR Congo, the US and Malaysia, a Sri Lankan, a Spaniard and an American. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 17.

The second patient is a Sri Lankan who arrived at the local airport on September 18.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on September 18.

The fourth patient is a Spaniard who arrived at the local airport on September 7.

The fifth patient is an American working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on September 19.

The sixth patient is a Chinese sailor departing from Malaysia who arrived in the city on September 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 92 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,192 imported cases, 2,113 have been discharged upon recovery and 79 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 372 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.