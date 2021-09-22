News / Metro

Fragrant air as sweet-scented osmanthus blooms in Shanghai

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
The air is currently permeated with the fragrance of sweet-scented osmanthus after the flowers began blooming in Shanghai from Tuesday, 63 days later than last year.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Sweet-scented osmanthus at the Shanghai Botanical Garden.

    Ti Gong

  • Sweet-scented osmanthus at Shanghai Botanical Garden

    Ti Gong

  • Sweet-scented osmanthus at Shanghai Botanical Garden

    Ti Gong

  • Sweet-scented osmanthus at Shanghai Botanical Garden

    Ti Gong

The city air is permeated with the fragrance of sweet-scented osmanthus as the flowers bloom in Shanghai.

They began flowering from Tuesday as recorded by the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, the latest the flower has blossomed in a decade and 63 days later than last year, the garden said on Wednesday.

Sweet-scented osmanthus usually starts flowering between late August and early September in the city, according to Wang Yuqin, a botanist at the garden.

However, the high temperatures this year delayed their flowering, he revealed.

Abundant sweet-scented osmanthus have flowered at present and their color is deeper compared with previous years due to the late blossoming, Wang said.

The flower's appreciation period will last until around the National Day holiday at the beginning of October, and the timing of another wave of flowering is not yet known, according to Wang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
National Day holiday
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     