News / Metro

Shanghai police bust cigar smuggling gang

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
Police seized more than 1,300 boxes of Habanos, Carlos Torano 1916 Cameroon and Fumar branded cigars from the ten suspects.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
Shanghai police bust cigar smuggling gang
Ti Gong

A cache of the seized cigars.

Ten suspects have been caught for allegedly smuggling foreign cigars and illegally selling them in China, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

In a recent raid on the suspects, police seized more than 1,300 boxes of Habanos, Carlos Torano 1916 Cameroon and Fumar cigars which are estimated to be worth around 30 million yuan (US$4.6 million).

Police in Yangpu District started their investigation in May following tips that some people were selling cigars of renowned brands on the Internet at prices significantly lower than their market value and with no permit to sell tobacco products.

Through their investigation, police found that the cigars were purchased from overseas and smuggled into China.

The suspects were rounded up from Zhejiang and Fujian provinces as well as Shanghai recently.

They confessed that they started smuggling the cigars from April last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     