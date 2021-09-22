News / Metro

Putuo lures new sector projects with creek, smart city and subcenter

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
A number of projects related to new business sectors will be set up on the Suzhou Creek waterfront, Taopu Smart City and Zhenru Subcenter in Putuo District.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
Putuo lures new sector projects with creek, smart city and subcenter
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the Zhenru subcenter in Putuo District.

A number of projects related to new business sectors, such as new energy vehicle, online new economy and life health, will be set up on the Suzhou Creek waterfront, Taopu Smart City and Zhenru Subcenter in northwest Shanghai.

Agreements on the 20 key investment projects, also covering fintech and new materials, were signed with the Putuo District government on Wednesday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Putuo has become a popular site for startup firms and new investment among downtown districts, thanks to its development potential and strategic location amid the push for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The district, known as Shanghai's "northwest gateway," has attracted more than 100 new companies since January, fulfilling its whole-year target on investment promotion ahead of schedule.

Five multinational headquarters, such as Roquette, a pioneer of new plant proteins from France, and Japan's Toppan Printing, have signed up to operate from Putuo.

Putuo's major attractions include the Suzhou Creek waterfront, the China-Israel Innovation Hub and the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai as well as the Zhenru Subcenter and Taopu Smart City, according to Jiang Dongdong, Party secretary and director of Putuo.

Four new pillar industries of Putuo – intelligent software, research & development service, fintech and life health – have also attracted many startup firms and investment, Jiang revealed.

Putuo lures new sector projects with creek, smart city and subcenter
Ti Gong

A key project at Taopu Smart City.

Putuo hosts the longest creek frontage in downtown Shanghai, stretching 21 kilometers. Chinese entrepreneurs built national industries, including textiles, flour, beer, minting, printing and clothing, along the most zigzag section of the creek, known as the "18 bays."

Many of the former factory clusters have been preserved by converting them for modern use, such as innovation parks which are home to startup enterprises.

The Hong Kong-listed short video company Kuaishou, for instance, was among the new projects to be based in the Changfeng area of Putuo along the creek.

"Shanghai's business environment has always been a benchmark among Chinese cities, and I personally felt the warmth and efficiency of the business environment in Putuo," said Zhu Xiaoyu, the head of Kuaishou's Shanghai branch.

Hozon Auto, a new-energy car startup, will operate at the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai, a national-level innovation and incubation platform in Putuo. The area around the center was once a notorious polluted industrial park of Shanghai. It is now being developed into Taopu Smart City.

"We'd like to expand the golden brand of the center to attract high-end professionals," said Fang Yunzhou, the founder and president of Hozon.

Other new projects will be launched at the Zhenru Subcenter, which dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and is to become a "public activity center" for the Yangtze River Delta region.

The town, originally formed around the Zhenru Temple, will become the "northwest sitting-room" of Shanghai and serve the national strategy for the integrated development of the Delta region, according to the district government.

Putuo lures new sector projects with creek, smart city and subcenter
Ti Gong

The International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai is unveiled in Putuo District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Suzhou Creek
Kuaishou
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     