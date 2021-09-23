2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are Chinese returning from Japan and Brazil. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 9.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on September 20.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 57 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,194 imported cases, 2,118 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 372 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.