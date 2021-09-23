﻿
Health campaign kicking off for National Day holiday and import expo

Citywide cleansing campaign will target mosquito and rat vectors to prevent diseases such as dengue fever.
Shanghai's health authorities have announced the start of a citywide cleansing for the upcoming National Day holiday in October and China International Import Expo in November.

Also, campaigns against vectors like mosquitoes and rats are launched between September and November in an effort to prevent and control vector-born diseases like dengue fever and epidemic hemorrhagic fever.

From next month, health staff will do inspections around CIIE venues and hotels.

Dengue fever is an imported infectious disease to Shanghai which receives sporadic cases every year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
