'Ploggers' help clean city on World Cleanup Day

Hu Min
  19:58 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0
About 400 people participated in a recent plogging (jogging while picking up trash) campaign across Shanghai, collecting 131 kilograms of trash.
Hu Min
3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Trash picked up

    Ti Gong

  • Participants pick up trash.

    Ti Gong

  • Participants sort trash.

    Ti Gong

About 400 people participated in a recent plogging (jogging while picking up trash) campaign across Shanghai, collecting 131 kilograms of trash.

Following 13 routes in areas such as Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area and along Suzhou Creek, they picked up trash such as plastic bottles, food packages, cigarette butts and milk tea cups.

The orienteering plogging event also involved a number of eco-friendly and charity-related activities, such as visits to bazaars featuring handcrafts made from trash and cafes with disabled employees, donations to charity supermarkets and carbon emission reduction tasks.

It was part of celebrations to mark World Cleanup Day, which was on September 19.

Events promoting biological diversity and eco-friendly transportation were also held as part of the campaign.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Plogging participants

    Ti Gong

  • Some participants pose after the event.

    Ti Gong

  • Some participants

A team comprised of more than 20 users of shared-mobility platform Hello picked up waste bags and bottles from greenery belts and cigarette butts on streets from Wuning Road S. to Nanjing Road W. and Changde Road.

They are also participants of a public welfare program Shun Feng Xia launched by Hello that focuses on environmental and social problems, and delivers public benefits with public welfare activities such as charity bazaars, rescue training and low-carbon pickup.

They visited shops collecting second-hand items donated by local residents that will be distributed to needy families.

They also provided support to cafes providing employment for the hearing impaired.

"I didn't know there is such a large amount of hidden trash on city streets, and the activity inspired me to contribute more to environmental protection," said Qin Lei, a Shanghai white-collar worker. "I will engage in more activities to raise people's awareness on issues such as not littering from cars and managing their rubbish properly."

About 150,000 people from 176 cities in China conducted 2,129 pick-up activities nationwide to mark the cleanup day. More than 50,000 kilograms of trash have been picked up.

The campaign raises environmental-protection awareness and promotes garage sorting and a low-carbon lifestyle.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Nanjing Road
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Follow Us

