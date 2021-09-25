News / Metro

Study trip routes showcase best of Qingpu District

Seven study trip routes have been released by cultural and tourism authorities in Qingpu District, featuring unique in-depth experiences of the district.
Children tour Qingpu Museum on Saturday.

Children examine porcelain.

Seven study trip routes have been released by cultural and tourism authorities in Qingpu District, featuring unique in-depth experiences of the district's folk customs, intangible cultural heritage, water towns, architecture and civilization.

Located in the west of the city, Qingpu has three nation-level historic and cultural towns and seven city-level historic and cultural zones.

It is also home to 120 architectural heritages, nine A-level tourist attractions and 15 intangible cultural heritages at country or city level.

The seven routes string together the gems of the district's cultural and tourism resources.

Among them, a route themed on cultural exploration includes stops such as the Fuquanshan archeological site, a mound containing a number of tombs dating back more than 6,000 years, Songze Archeological Site Museum and Qinglong Pagoda, according to the Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Another one connects Zhujiajiao, Liantang and Jinze ancient towns, Qinglong Pagoda and Qushui Garden. The history and stories behind these water towns will be shared.

Children learn the history and culture of Qingpu District.

A scale model attracts attention.

Young tourists will also learn traditional Jiangnan culture and folk crafts such as Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music), tubu clothes (homespun clothes) dyeing techniques, Qingpu watermark print and pyrography along one of the routes.

A route features mouth-watering delicacies of the district for a combination of 24 jieqi (24 solar terms) culture.

Sugar lotus root, duck in brown sauce, Caibang mutton, rice cake and tangyuan (glutinous rice balls with sweet or salty fillings) are recommended for different seasons and festivals.

The Qingpu Museum, Qingxi countryside park, Lianhu Village, Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), and Zhidao Academy are also recommend spots for student travelers.

Children learn about porcelain.

The district's cultural and tourism authorities have teamed up with PPJ Club, a tourism service provider, for people who look for guided trips with different experiences such as handiwork and hanfu, the traditional dress of Han Chinese people.

The trip ranges between one and three days.

Nine families were the first to embark on trips following these routes on Saturday.

They visited the Qingpu Museum, learning Song porcelain art, the Wangshou Ancient Pagoda, Zhidao Academy and farmlands in Jinze.

They also learned making intangible cultural heritage lanterns at the academy.

"I learned the life of ancient people during the tour, which seems interesting," said Lu Cheng, 7.

"I like the trip which makes me happy, and it is fun making lanterns."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

