Normandie Apartments post office recreates classic European style

  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-09-26
The city's first post office to also sell coffee has opened for a trial run near the landmark Normandie Apartments on Huaihai Road M., Xuhui District.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

This new Normandie Apartments Post Office has been renovated from the Tianping Road China Post Office west of the mansion.

The city's first post office to also sell coffee has opened for a trial run near the landmark Normandie Apartments on Huaihai Road M., Xuhui District, during the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

This new Normandie Apartments Post Office has been renovated from the Tianping Road China Post Office west of the mansion. It now has a vintage wooden design and classic European style.

The 58-square-meter post office used to have about 40 square meters for work and storage. Now there's only one clerk, with more space for customers.

Outside the office, there's a small garden with flowers and picket fence in dark green, the color of China Post, where visitors can take selfies for their social media. A traditional bike used by postmen to deliver mail is placed as a decoration with a post bag hanging on it.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Outside the office, there's a small garden with flowers and a picket fence in dark green, the color of China Post, where visitors can take selfies for their social media.

A South Korean father who held his baby in arms said there's no such place in his country.

"It's beautiful and both my son and I are happy," he said.

The trial run will last through October 6. In this period, residents can also write a letter for themselves for now or for the future and have it mailed anytime before October 6 next year.

They can print audio post cards with commemorative designs stamped and mail to their friends.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

As well as traditional postal services, the post office provides a wide range of cultural products related to China Post and Normandie Apartments.

According to Gao Jing, a worker at the office, there are still many customers using regular post functions like paying water, electricity and gas fees.

"Most of them are nearby residents," Gao said. "It's convenient for them to do these businesses. We have all basic post services like mailing letters, packages and express. But now we offer more like selling ice cream, coffee and cultural products. Our service range is expanding."

Cooperating with local time-honored food brand Qiaojiashan, the post office provides a "coffee corner" for customers to enjoy a drink. Popular Normandie Apartments shaped ice cream bars and a pocket book about the mansion can also be found in this place.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Popular Normandie Apartments shaped ice cream bars can also be found at the post office.

After the trial run, the post office will organize various events in different themes.

"Although it's a 'mini' post office, it can have infinite possibilities in a limited space through combinations of culture and tourism," said Jiang Yan, deputy head of the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Administration.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Cooperating with local time-honored food brand Qiaojiashan, the post office provides a "coffee corner" for customers to enjoy a drink.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Models of vehicles used by China Post are sold at the post office.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
